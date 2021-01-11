Coronavirus updates: Pierce County restaurants receive $84 million in PPP loans; state’s latest count adds nearly 3K cases

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Monday, Jan. 11.

Pierce County restaurants received $84 million in PPP loans

Updated 9 a.m.

There were 657 restaurants, bars, caterers and other food service businesses that collectively received more than $84 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an analysis by The News Tribune.

Grocery stores and food and beverage manufacturers, such as coffee roasters, dairy producers, breweries or juicers, are not included in the count.

More than 500 restaurants in the county received loans for under $150,000 for a combined $26.7 million — or nearly equal to 10 local restaurants that received the largest amounts, according to U.S. Treasury Department data.

The top 10 in the county in loan amount included franchised locations of Domino’s Pizza ($2.5 million), Jack in the Box ($2.3 million) and McDonald’s ($1.6 million) and local chains including The Rock Wood Fired Pizza ($2.2 million), Farrelli’s Pizza ($1.6 million), El Rinconsito ($1.9 million) and Mama Stortini’s ($1 million).

About half of the loan money the county received went to locations of national chain restaurants, local chains or restaurant groups.

While the program was primarily intended to help small businesses after the pandemic shut doors last spring, businesses with fewer than 500 employees per location were also made eligible.

The first local chain to be approved in April was the RAM Restaurants group, which operates 30 restaurants in seven states and is headquartered in Lakewood. The RAM also received the largest restaurant sum in Pierce County at $8.5 million.

AJP Enterprises LLC, which operates 45 quick-service restaurants, including several Jack In The Box locations, received the second-largest amount at $4.23 million.

Four Our Families, Inc., which operates Domino’s Pizza franchises, received the third-largest at $2.55 million.

Washington Listens support line offers free service for help managing stress during pandemic

Updated 9 a.m.

Those who are struggling to manage stress during the COVID-19 pandemic can call the state’s free Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211.

“2020 has been a stressful year,” the Washington Listens website says. “We will get through this year together, but while we are on the journey through these trying times it is normal to feel overwhelmed. If you are feeling stressed, angry, sad, numb, afraid, or just worn out so are we. Don’t try to manage these feelings alone if you are feeling overwhelmed or that nobody is listening. We are here for you, we are listening.”

The service is free and anonymous for anyone in Washington state, the site says, provides support to those feeling sad, anxious or stressed due to the events of 2020, and can provide information and resources for further support based on need.

“It is a partnership of several agencies from across the state to provide emotional and mental support to individuals and families during these trying times, and links to community resources,” the site says. “The program was created in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and has since been expanded to support those affected by the wildfires.”

Pierce County reports 293 new cases, updates totals

Updated 9 a.m.

Pierce County reported 293 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wrote on Twitter it has also discovered 82 duplicate cases from Saturday’s count. The correct count for Saturday is 291.

There were also 51 duplicates discovered from the Dec. 28 and 29 reports which have been removed from the totals.

“We continue to review our data processes and make corrections — even during high case count volumes — to give you the most accurate counts,” the health department wrote on Twitter.

“We have adjusted our cumulative case count and 14-day averages accordingly.

“We’re starting to see an increase in cases. It’s too early yet to say if the overall positivity rate is increasing.”

The county’s totals are now at 28,303 cases and 330 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,888 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 431. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 405.3. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 277.7.

There are an estimated 10,593 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 801 (791)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,337 (1,328)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,214 (1,206)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,192 (1,185)

▪ Frederickson: 1,124 (1,115)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 919 (918)

▪ Graham: 977 (968)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 265 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 984 (971)

▪ Lakewood: 2,261 (2,260)

▪ Parkland: 1,375 (1,368)

▪ Puyallup: 1,706 (1,698)

▪ South Hill: 1,674 (1,660)

▪ South Pierce County: 866 (859)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 394 (393)

▪ Spanaway: 1,352 (1,338)

▪ Tacoma: 8,059 (8,030)

▪ University Place: 960 (955)

▪ Unknown: 843 (829)

State reports nearly 3,000 new cases in latest count

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 2,988 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest count Saturday.

The state no longer updates the case count on its dashboard on Sundays. Deaths are no longer reported on weekends.

New totals are expected to be reported Monday afternoon.

Statewide totals have reached 271,595 cases and 3,698 deaths, up from 268,607 cases Friday. The new case total includes 11,235 cases that are listed as probable.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the DOH.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (68,799), hospitalizations (4,433) and deaths (1,105).

Pierce County reported 293 new cases Sunday, bringing its totals to 28,303 cases and 330 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (28,492 cases, 378 deaths), Snohomish County (24,616 cases, 419 deaths) and Yakima County (21,655 cases, 334 deaths) have all reported more than 20,000 cases and 300 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but five have reported more than 200. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 4 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

