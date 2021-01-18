Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to update COVID vaccine plan at 3 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual press conference 3 p.m. Monday to announce changes to COVID-19 vaccine administration. He’ll also “unveil a new statewide public-private partnership” related to the state’s vaccine distribution plan, according to an advisory from his office.

Planning to join the governor are: state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah; Jane Hopkins, executive vice president of SEIU 1199NW; Brad Smith, president of Microsoft; Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks; Susan Mullaney, president of Kaiser Permanente Washington; and Rogelio Riojas, president and CEO of SeaMar Community Health Centers.

The news conference will be livestreamed via TVW. We will embed it below when it becomes available.