Coronavirus

Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give update on Legislature, COVID at 2:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual press conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the state’s 2021 legislative session and response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning to join him is Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for prevention and community health at the state Department of Health. Roberts is leading COVID-19 vaccine planning and distribution.

The news conference will be livestreamed via TVW. You can view it below.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
