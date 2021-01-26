Pierce County’s first mass vaccination event brings relief, cheers and honks to 1,700 people

There were whoops, honking and sighs of relief as the first of 1,700 people got their COVID-19 vaccinations in a free mass clinic Tuesday morning — Pierce County’s first.

“People are happy,” Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department nurse Carolyn Cook said. “They’re very happy to be vaccinated.”

TPCHD and partners MultiCare Health System, Pierce County Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health held the day-long clinic at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood for eligible vaccine recipients.

People who are in either Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 were offered spots by appointment only. After the announcement on Friday, all available slots were filled within an hour, said TPCHD’s Kayla Scrivner.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the vaccine and people are excited to get it,” Scrivner said.

Tuesday’s participants received the Moderna vaccine — one of only two approved for use in the U.S. to date. The vaccine requires a second booster shot four weeks later.

Gary Franzen, 69, was the first in line Tuesday.

“This is a big day,” the Tacoma resident said. “I wasn’t sure it was ever going to happen, to tell you the truth.”

The process was trouble and pain-free, he said.

“I had to ask her when she was going to be done and she said, ‘I’m already done’,” he said. “It really went fast.”

Franzen has been quarantining with only his dog and cat for company.

“We’re getting along pretty good,” he said. “But, it’s been a long nine months.”

Cars, some with two or three people each, moved through the process with 35-40 healthcare staff and 115 volunteers keeping things running. Only those with medical training — nurses, doctors, EMTs — administered the shots.

A hazy sun rose above Mount Rainier as the clinic began at 9 a.m. Temperatures slowly rose from the low 30s as the day progressed.

Calvin Buhl, 67, of Aberdeen came with his wife, Rosa, but she is too young to qualify for the shot. In addition to meeting the minimum age limit of 65, Buhl also has medical issues and lives in a five-generation household.

He is now the first person in his household to get the vaccine. The last 10 months have been difficult for the family, he said.

“We don’t go anywhere that we really don’t have to,” he said. “For shopping, I go early in the morning to beat all the crowds. And I avoid all the pharmacies.”

He’s been trying to track down vaccines since the move to phase 1B was announced Jan. 18.

“I was just continually checking website after website after website,” Buhl said. “And then I finally got this one.”

Buhl didn’t have any vaccine hesitancy. He has faith in the vaccine and the scientists who created it.

Staff administered 60 shots in the first half hour of the clinic.

The vaccinations require a 15- or 30-minute post-shot waiting period. Departure times, based on the answers to screening questions, were written on recipients’ windshields Tuesday.

“It’s kind of a relief,” Barb Tope of Frederickson said as she waited in the observation lot with her husband, Del. The couple arrived at 8 a.m. to be one of the first in line.

When the vaccines were first approved, the Topes were not interested in getting either. Then, they talked to their doctor who advised them to get vaccinated.

“We’re just doing our part,” Tope said.

Cook, who was supervising the clinic Tuesday, said many participants wanted to shoot selfies as they got their shots. Staff politely declined to keep the line moving, Cook said.

A second clinic to administer the booster shot was scheduled and participants were notified of the date and time, Cook said. Any leftover doses — four to five at the most — would be administered at nearby congregate care settings, she said. Nothing would be wasted.

Just before Cook returned to her supervising a departing driver honked his horn.

“Did you hear that?,” Cook said. “Somebody just came through and they’re honking and they’re like, ‘Wooo. We got our shot’.”