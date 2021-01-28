Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Inslee to give update on COVID-19, reopening at 2:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, to talk about the state’s response to COVID-19. The update is expected to include adjustments to the state’s current plan for reopening the economy, “Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery.”

Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, said at a virtual town hall livestreamed on Facebook Wednesday evening that Inslee would be announcing adjustments to metrics Thursday, as reported by The Seattle Times. There will be some “additional flexibility,” Billig said, but he thought final steps were still being worked out.

Under the current two-phase plan, counties are grouped into eight regions based on health system resources. Regions have to meet four target metrics in order to move to the Phase 2. The plan went into effect Jan. 11, and all regions remained in Phase 1 as of this week.

Planning to join the governor Thursday afternoon are Lacy Fehrenbach, assistant secretary of health, and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

The event will be livestreamed via TVW. You can view it below.