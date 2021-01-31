Pierce County reports 187 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 32,997 cases and 398 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,071 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 350. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 219.4.

“We recently changed our main dashboard to highlight the 14-day case rate per 100,000,” the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department tweeted Sunday. “This focus on two-week rates gives us a better look at how COVID-19 affects our region.”

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is also available on the site. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

As of Wednesday, the health department reported 51,300 total doses administered to people who live or work in Pierce County, including about 37,100 doses to residents.

Among residents of the county, about 22,600 have received their first dose and 7,300 are fully vaccinated, the site says.

An average of 1,900 people per day received a vaccine in the county as of the most recent update.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 898 (894)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,531 (1,529)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,407 (1,398)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,365 (1,357)

▪ Frederickson: 1,247 (1,244)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,042 (1,036)

▪ Graham: 1,107 (1,099)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 299 (298)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,159 (1,156)

▪ Lakewood: 2,699 (2,679)

▪ Parkland: 1,628 (1,607)

▪ Puyallup: 1,939 (1,923)

▪ South Hill: 1,904 (1,891)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,012 (1,008)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 458 (456)

▪ Spanaway: 1,551 (1,546)

▪ Tacoma: 9,360 (9,317)

▪ University Place: 1,119 (1,117)

▪ Unknown: 1,272 (1,255)