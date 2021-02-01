Pierce County starts week with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Two additional deaths were reported.

The latest deaths included a Lakewood woman in her 80s and a Tacoma woman in her 70s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number.

So far, 86.3 percent of those who have died in Pierce County had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are now 33,113 cases and 400 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,047 cases in the past 14 days. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 231.4.

With a six-day data lag, required by the state in its phased reopening measurements, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 359.2.

There are an estimated 7,200 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is also available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 898 (no change)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,537 (1,531)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,411 (1,407)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,368 (1,365)

▪ Frederickson: 1,252 (1,247)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,045 (no change)

▪ Graham: 1,113 (1,107)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 300 (299)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,162 (1,159)

▪ Lakewood: 2,710 (2,699)

▪ Parkland: 1,639 (1,628)

▪ Puyallup: 1,944 (1,939)

▪ South Hill: 1,912 (1,904)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,017 (1,012)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 463 (458)

▪ Spanaway: 1,558 (1,551)

▪ Tacoma: 9,388 (9,360)

▪ University Place: 1,120 (1,119)

▪ Unknown: 1,276 (1,272)