Coronavirus

Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s update on Legislature, COVID-19 at 2:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference Thursday, Feb. 4, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the 2021 legislative session and the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor Thursday afternoon are Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah; Michele Roberts, assistant secretary of health; and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director of external affairs.

The press conference will be streamed live by TVW.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service