Here are Pierce County’s COVID case totals for Friday

Pierce County reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Three additional deaths were reported.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 30s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 80s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number, which is at 86 percent.

The county’s totals are now 33,644 cases and 411 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The county has reported 2,509 cases in the past 14 days. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 216.9.

On Feb. 5, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 336.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

With a six-day data lag, required by the state in its phased reopening measurements, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 336.6.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is also available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 915 (913)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,560 (1,554)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,432 (1,426)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,391 (1,387)

▪ Frederickson: 1,261 (1,259)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,062 (1,051)

▪ Graham: 1,123 (1,121)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 304 (303)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,179 (1,177)

▪ Lakewood: 2,767 (2,754)

▪ Parkland: 1,663 (1,661)

▪ Puyallup: 1,963 (1,961)

▪ South Hill: 1,928 (1,924)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,041 (1,037)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 477 (473)

▪ Spanaway: 1,579 (1,573)

▪ Tacoma: 9,539 (9,492)

▪ University Place: 1,129 (1,126)

▪ Unknown: 1,331 (1,321)

Roadmap to Recovery

Current metrics for Pierce County (three of four metrics must be met to maintain phase):

▪ Trend in case rate: 4 percent.

Rate over two weeks must be decreasing or flat trend. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Trend in hospital admissions rates: -16 percent.

The rate over two weeks must be decreasing or flat. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Percent ICU occupancy: 84 percent.

The occupancy must be less than 90 percent. (Low occupancy is considered less than 90% while high occupancy is considered 90% or more).

▪ Percent positivity: 9 percent.

The COVID test positivity rate must be less than 10 percent. (Low is considered less than 10% while high is considered 10% or more).