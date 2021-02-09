Pierce County sees fewer than 80 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Pierce County reported 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with five additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Gig Harbor area woman in her 70s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s

▪ A Frederickson man in his 70s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s.

▪ A Gig Harbor area woman in her 90s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number, which is at 59 percent as of Tuesday.

It was the second time in less than a week the county has been under 100 in reported new cases in one day. On Feb. 4, the county logged just 48 cases.

The county’s totals are now 34,053 cases and 419 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

With a six-day data lag, required by the state in its phased reopening measurements, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 311.5. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County, according to health officials.

The county has reported 2,122 cases in the past 14 days. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 200.7.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is also available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 922 (920)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,573 (1,572)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,460 (1,454)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,418 (1,412)

▪ Frederickson: 1,270 (1,267)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,070 (1,069)

▪ Graham: 1,141 (1,136)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 308 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,200 (1,198)

▪ Lakewood: 2,788 (2,785)

▪ Parkland: 1,683 (1,682)

▪ Puyallup: 1,990 (1,987)

▪ South Hill: 1,953 (1,949)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,058 (1,056)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 484 (483)

▪ Spanaway: 1,587 (1,586)

▪ Tacoma: 9,645 (9,622)

▪ University Place: 1,139 (1,137)

▪ Unknown: 1,364 (1,352)

Vaccines

As of Feb. 3:

▪ About 77,300 total doses administered in Pierce County.

▪ About 52,800 total doses administered to Pierce County residents.

▪ Among county residents, about 33,100 have received just their first vaccine dose; 9,800 have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

▪ Last week, almost 21,600 people received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County.

▪ An average of 3,100 people per day received a vaccine in Pierce County last week, and that number continues to increase.

Roadmap to Recovery

Current metrics for Pierce County, updated once every two weeks (three of four metrics must be met to maintain phase):

▪ Trend in case rate: 4 percent.

Rate over two weeks must be decreasing or show a flat trend. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Trend in hospital admissions rates: -16 percent.

The rate over two weeks must be decreasing or flat. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Percent ICU occupancy: 84 percent.

The occupancy must be less than 90 percent. (Low occupancy is considered less than 90% while high occupancy is considered 90% or more).

▪ Percent positivity: 9 percent.

The COVID test positivity rate must be less than 10 percent. (Low is considered less than 10% while high is considered 10% or more).