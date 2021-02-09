Registration opens Wednesday for 2 Pierce County COVID vaccine events, weather permitting

Get your web browsers ready. More pop-up vaccine events are coming to Pierce County.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced Tuesday that two new drive-thru clinics would happen this week in Tacoma.

However, wintry weather could be a determining factor in organizing the events.

“We’re waiting to learn more about the incoming storm, so we’ll announce details at that time,” the department said in its announcement.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the department’s website and on its social media channels, including Twitter.

If you don’t see the registration links on the page, refresh your browser; you might also need to empty the computer’s cache to see the updated page once it loads the links at 9 a.m.

You must be in Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1, and the health department prefers that you live or work in Pierce County to register.

“We know some people don’t have access to the internet or transportation. We’re working on plans to reach them soon. In the meantime, please reach out to your eligible loved ones and help them if you can,” the department said Tuesday.

You can also sign up for notifications at tpchd.org/notify. Registration links will not be sent to those who sign up for notifications.