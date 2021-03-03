Tacoma health systems offer updates on their vaccine drives as supplies remain tight

This week, health systems in Tacoma and the state health department offered updates of how their various vaccine distribution efforts are going.

Limited supply remains a driving issue across the board, but conditions are set to improve in the coming weeks.

With the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved over the weekend for emergency use, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Tuesday evening noted that the county could see the third brand of vaccine join Pfizer and Moderna distribution early next week.

It also noted in its update that distribution has increased from 1,100 doses a day in January to about 2,750 doses a day across Pierce County by the end of February.

The department said that registration for community events “can draw tens of thousands of people to our website and social media pages. Spots are gone in minutes. Sometimes, for every person who scheduled an appointment, 10 tried and didn’t get one.”

A glitch in registering at a recent DuPont event led to the department having to reach out to approximately 200 people.

“Every person was offered a rescheduling opportunity. The call center was unable to reach seven of those 200,” Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead for the department, told The News Tribune last week via email in response to questions.

TPCHD says it is working on phone registration “and exploring pre-registration,” according to its Tuesday update.

“We’ve also doubled the number of people working in our call center (that number is 253-649-1412) and expanded their shifts to 7-days-a-week. They’ve helped many people find appointments and answered thousands of questions,” it added.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and MultiCare have both helped TPCHD with mass vaccination events.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health said Tuesday that it had more than 23,500 vaccine appointments scheduled across its system this week, with nearly half of those at Pierce County hospitals. It announced it marked a milestone Monday of administering a total of more than 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines to date.

Vaccine appointments are made available each week online, pending available supply.

“In recent weeks, the state has adjusted the distribution process to allocate more doses to mass vaccine sites, which has meant reduced allocation for hospitals,” according to Cary Evans, VP of Communications and Government Affairs for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

There is a waiting list that patients can register for tied to the legacy Virginia Mason side of the newly-merged health systems of Seattle-based Virginia Mason and Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan.

“Legacy CHI Franciscan hospitals do not have a waitlist at this time,” Evans noted.

“We are working closely with community organizations to reserve vaccine appointments (including 3,500 this coming weekend) for more vulnerable populations, allowing these groups to schedule appointments separately from the online process,” Evans added.

MultiCare said it has administered 94,958 total doses as of Monday, March 1.

“Anyone currently eligible to receive the vaccine can call our automated vaccine line at (833) 770-0530 to add themselves to the wait list for a first-dose appointment and request updates.” the health system told The News Tribune on Tuesday. “Callers can choose to hear prompts in Spanish or English.”

The health system says it will soon introduce eight additional languages in its outreach efforts.

“We will continue to work with TPCHD to support vaccination events that remove barriers for traditionally underserved communities. Internally, we have also created a vaccine equity plan that focuses on vaccine access, scheduling and scheduling assistance, community partnerships, and examining trends that can help us resolve continued barriers to vaccination.”