Registration is Thursday for Pierce County’s next COVID-19 mass vaccination event

Registration for the next mass-vaccination event for Pierce County is set for Thursday (March 4) at noon.

The drive-thru vaccination event is scheduled for March 8 in DuPont.

Those in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1 are eligible to register. You can go to FindYourPhaseWA.org to determine eligibility.

Organizers prefer that only those who live or work in Pierce County register for the event.

Go to the Tacoma-Pierce County’s social media accounts (Facebook or Twitter) or its website, tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture at noon Thursday for a link to register.

You will also find the registration link on Pierce County’s website: piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

If you visit the TPCHD website before noon, you must refresh your browser at noon to see the registration link. If that doesn’t work, you should clear your browser’s cache.