Registration starts Wednesday morning for Bonney Lake COVID vaccine event

Sign-ups for Pierce County’s next COVID-19 mass vaccine event start Wednesday. The event will accommodate the next tier of those eligible for vaccination.

Registration begins 10 a.m. for a drive-thru vaccination event scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (March 20) at Bonney Lake High School.

Participants will receive the Moderna vaccine. It requires two doses. Participants will be notified at a later date to receive their second dose.

Participants must be in Phase 1A , 1B Tier 1, or 1B Tier 2.

Gov. Jay Inslee last week announced that as of March 17, vaccines would be made available to those in Phase 1B Tier 2, including high-risk critical workers who work in certain congregate settings: agriculture; fishing vessel crews; food processing; grocery stores; corrections; prisons, jails or detention centers; public transit; remaining first responders. Also included: People 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

You can go to FindYourPhaseWA.org to check eligibility.

Visit Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook, or its website tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture, at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the link to register.

The registration link also will be on Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

If you are on the health department’s web page before 10 a.m., remember to refresh your browser at 10 a.m. to see the link. If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.