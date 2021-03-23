You can register Wednesday for mass vaccine event in Buckley

Another mass COVID-19 vaccination event has been announced this week for Pierce County.

Wednesday at 10 a.m., registration opens for a drive-thru Pfizer vaccine event in Buckley on Saturday (March 27).

The link to register will be at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook, and its website tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

The registration link also will be at Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

If you are on the health department’s web page before 10 a.m., remember to refresh your browser at 10 a.m. to see the link. If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache.

Participants must be at least 16 to receive the Pfizer vaccine and in Phase 1A , 1B Tier 1, or 1B Tier 2. You can go to FindYourPhaseWA.org to check eligibility.

The health department also offers help for those without online access to register. Call 253-649-1412. The call center is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

Pierce County also offers a call center to help those who currently qualify find vaccines: 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.

Registration launched Tuesday for a Moderna vaccine drive-thru event in Orting.