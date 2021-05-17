Target joins growing list of stores not requiring vaccinated customers to wear masks

This May 15, 2020, file photo shows customers outside a Target store in Danvers, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle) AP

Target customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks, the retail chain announced Monday.

It joins Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s in the decision to lift mask requirements for vaccinated individuals.

The change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations Thursday saying people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.” There are exceptions, including while traveling on planes, buses and trains.

Target initially said Friday it was keeping its mask requirements, but it updated its policies Monday.

“Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances,” a Target spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News. “Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores.”

Vaccinated employees at Walmart and Costco are also no longer required to wear masks, but store employees at Trader Joe’s still must wear them, McClatchy News reported.

CVS, Walgreens and Kroger are among the stores who are still requiring all customers to wear masks. Other retailers said they will review the CDC’s recent guidance and reevaluate.