Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,042 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths Monday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 447,724 and 5,838 deaths. Those numbers are up from 446,682 cases and 5,820 deaths as of Friday. The case total includes 36,182 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of June 10, the date with the most recent complete data, 25 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had a case rate of 35.9 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 21.8 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 8.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, 318 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Monday, 67.8% of Washington residents and 55.9% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On June 12, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 9,128 specimens were collected statewide, with 2.5% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was steady at 2.9%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 111,679 cases and 1,614 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 56,576. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 639, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 33.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 602,047 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.8 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 178 million.