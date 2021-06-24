When does the eviction ban expire in the US? CDC signs its ‘intended’ final extension

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Thursday signed an extension to the national moratorium on evictions that was set to expire on June 30. Now, tenants who are unable to make rental payments are protected from eviction until July 31. Associated Press file photo

Federal health officials on Thursday extended the national moratorium on evictions that was set to expire on June 30. Now, tenants who are unable to make rental payments are protected from eviction until July 31.

The extension, signed by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is “intended to be the final” one of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” the statement read. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The nation’s first eviction moratorium was introduced last year through the CARES ACT — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that opened up $2.2 trillion dollars to help the U.S. recover from economic fallout during the pandemic. The moratorium was scheduled to last 120 days and expired on July 24, 2020, providing temporary relief to about 43 million renters.

With Thursday’s extension, the moratorium has now been extended five times during the pandemic, and it is intended to be the last, according to the CDC.