Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 318 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths Tuesday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 451,248 and 5,920 deaths. Those numbers are up from 450,930 and 5,911 deaths as of Monday. The case total includes 36,739 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of June 18, the date with the most recent complete data, 23 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 42.1 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 23.7 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 325.1 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Tuesday, 49.9% of Washington residents and 57.2% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On June 20, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 6,278 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.3% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was steady at 2.5%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 112,482 cases and 1,653 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 56,940. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 647, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 10 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers were not immediately available Tuesday.