Here’s a look at Pierce County’s COVID-19 numbers for the last week of July

Pierce County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new deaths.

The county’s totals are 53,071 cases and 634 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

Pierce County has added three new COVID-19 related deaths since July 23:

▪ A woman in her 70s from Frederickson.

▪ A man in his 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

▪ A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

The county no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of July 27 was 70.2 percent.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 145.7 as of July 28, up from 101.7 as of July 21 and 67.1 as of July 14.

New hospitalizations per 100,000 over seven days is currently 3.7 per 100,000, compared with the state’s rate of 4.1.

Test positivity was at 8.4 percent the week of July 11-17 with the number of tests lower than the previous week. The positivity rate for the county was lowest the week of June 13, when it hit 2.2 percent.

Two business outbreaks have been reported on the TPCHD website in recent weeks: the Lululemon corporate office in Lake Tapps/Sumner area with 13 cases, and Town of Steilacoom summer camp with 10 cases. The health department lists business locations with 60 or more employees and 10 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The county lists a total of 129 cases related to business outbreaks. Industries listed include child care, food service/restaurant, grocery, manufacturing, office and outpatient medical/dental, among others.

More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with the previous Friday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,568 (1,554)

▪ Central Pierce County: 2,380 (2,350)

▪ East Pierce County: 2,539 (2,508)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 2,098 (2,071)

▪ Frederickson: 2,032 (1,995)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,618 (1,594)

▪ Graham: 1,826 (1,807)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 475 (471)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 2,064 (2,044)

▪ Lakewood: 4,203 (4,157)

▪ Parkland: 2,527 (2,502)

▪ Puyallup: 3,004 (2,965)

▪ South Hill: 3,135 (3,079)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,880 (1,851)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 748 (728)

▪ Spanaway: 2,510 (2,490)

▪ Tacoma: 14,018 (13,876)

▪ University Place: 1,623 (1,604)

▪ Unknown: 2,823 (2,761)

VACCINES

As of July 28:

▪ About 864,172 doses have been given to Pierce County residents, according to TPCHD. More than 8 million doses have been administered statewide.

In the county, 52.6 percent of the population has initiated vaccination, and 46.6 percent is fully vaccinated, compared with 57.1 percent in the state initiating vaccines and 52.4 percent fully vaccinated.

Among those 16 and older statewide, more than 70 percent has initiated vaccination, meeting the state’s goal, and 63.1 percent is fully vaccinated.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the local health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on local places offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. Walk-up vaccine sites run by the county and most TPCHD events now no longer require an appointment, and all TPCHD events are for first or second doses. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.