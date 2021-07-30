Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Friday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 473,076 and 6,122 deaths. Those numbers are up from 472,362 cases and 6,119 deaths as of Thursday. The case total includes 40,728 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of July 19, the date with the most recent complete data, 33 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had a case rate of 82.3 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 141.4 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 8.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 344.9 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Friday, 52.6% of Washington residents and 60.4% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On July 21, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 17,627 specimens were collected statewide, with 907 testing positive.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 116,796 cases and 1,679 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 59,556. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 669, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 10 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 34.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 612,998 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 197.2 million.