Hundreds gather at Capitol to protest Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate for state workers

Protesters gather on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia Friday to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s new vaccine mandate for state employees and health care workers. lbrine@theolympian.com

Hundreds gathered in Olympia Friday to protest against the governor’s new statewide vaccine mandate that requires state workers and health care workers to get vaccinated by Oct. 4 or lose their jobs.

A crowd of more than 300 gathered at the Capitol Campus about noon, carrying signs such as “my body my choice,” “Medical Freedom,” and “Impeach/Recall Inslee.” Many at the event contended that the governor’s mandate is unconstitutional and in violation of their First Amendment rights.

Sean Bresnahan is a state employee who came up from Vancouver with his family and some of his colleagues. He told The Olympian he and his colleagues work for the state, but he wouldn’t say for which department. He said none of them are planning to get vaccinated.

Bresnahan said “the prospect of my employment being taken away if I don’t get vaccinated is duress,” which he contended makes the mandate unconstitutional.

He and others who spoke at the event specified that the protest was not against vaccines, saying to the crowd “it’s your choice to get one,” and that the protesters are “pro medical freedom, not anti-vax.” He listed various excuses people could give to try to exempt themselves from the mandate, even saying pastors could write religious exemptions for people.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The event was organized by Waking Up Washington, a faith-based anti-vaccine mandate group from Vancouver. The organization’s founder, Palmer Davis, told the crowd, “It’s more important that you don’t take this injection than you keep your job,” then she added, “but I want you to keep your jobs.”

Many of the protesters said they were Washington state employees. A man who identified himself only as Dylan, a Department of Corrections prison guard from Lewis County, said he wouldn’t give his full name because he worries about being fired because he won’t get a vaccine for his job.

Dylan said he didn’t want the vaccine because he said it had been rushed through the approval process. He said he would take it in a “few years ... once I can do my own research on it.”

Others shared Dylan’s fears that the vaccine had been rushed.

Chelly, a nurse from South Bend who also wouldn’t give her full name because of fear she’d be fired, said she won’t get the vaccine because the FDA has only authorized it for “emergency use.” She said she’d much rather wait until it’s not only FDA approved, but after several years when its side effects have been studied thoroughly.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After gathering near the Capitol’s Tivoli Fountain and waving and flashing signs at cars passing by on Capitol Way, the protesters marched to the steps of the Legislative Building. There they stood in the 90-degree heat, unmasked, chanting “my body my choice.” Afterward, people circled around various speakers who yelled about the unconstitutionality of the mandate.

By 2 p.m., the crowd began to dissipate.

A small group of about five counter protesters showed up to the event before they were chased off by people from the protest.

Zane Shanel, one of the counter protesters, said he and his friends came because “we wanted to see how crazy everyone was.”

Shanel and his friends said they were vaccinated but still showed up with masks on because of the risk.

“I think it’s ridiculous this is in our town,” Shanel said. “I wish there was a counter protest to this. Seriously, it’s so dumb.”