Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,991 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths Wednesday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 542,878 and 6,448 deaths. Those numbers are up from 539,887 cases and 6,417 deaths as of Tuesday. The case total includes 54,119 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.8 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalizations

As of August 14, the date with the most recent complete data, 124 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 297.8 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 299.5 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 364.8 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Wednesday, 54.4% of Washington residents and 62.7% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On August 9, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 36,556 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.045 testing positive.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 131,876 cases and 1,723 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 68,907. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 693, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only nine of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 38.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 632,151 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 213.7 million.