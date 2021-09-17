Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,881 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths Friday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 620,752 and 7,201 deaths. Those numbers are up from 616,871 cases and 7,145 deaths as of Thursday. The case total includes 67,426 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalizations

As of Sept. 8, the date with the most recent complete data, 212 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 295.8 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 301 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On the national level, more than 383.9 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Friday, 56.5% of Washington residents and 54.4% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, DOH stopped updating overall testing statistics on its website because it was having difficulty processing an increase in data. The agency said the halt in updating will continue through Oct. 31.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 145,409 cases and 1,821 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 78,507. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 762, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only eight of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 41.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 672,024 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 227.5 million.