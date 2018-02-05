Databases

Salaries: School Employee Salaries for 2016-17

Staff Report

February 05, 2018

This database reflects Washington state public school employees' positions, districts, education, certificated experience, pay and benefits for the 2016-2017 school year, the most recent available. It also incorporates records of disciplinary actions as posted on the Web site of the Office of Professional Practices and a database of National Board Certified Teachers.

NOTE: The information was provided by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, responding to a public records request. It represents a snapshot in time – employees may have left or had changes in status or pay.

SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use "District" pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.

