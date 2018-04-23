Salaries: Northwest Seaport Alliance employees for 2017

This database shows base salary and total compensation for the Northwest Seaport Alliance employees for 2017. Data was provided by the Northwest Seaport Alliance, responding to a public records request from The News Tribune.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance joins together the Port of Tacoma and the Port of Seattle. The salaries for those employees are found at those links.

SEARCH TIPS: Search by name, department or title. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.

If database doesn't load on mobile, try visiting this page.