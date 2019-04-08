Databases

Salaries: City of Seattle employees for 2018

What is the FOIA?

This video outlines the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which since 1967 has provided the public the right to request access to records from public agencies. The News Tribune compiled employee salary info using local government records. By
This database shows base pay rate and total pay, for City of Seattle employees for 2018. Data was provided by the City of Seattle, responding to a public records request from The News Tribune.

SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use “department” pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

