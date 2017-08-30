Salaries: Pierce County employees for 2017

This database shows base salary and actual gross pay for Pierce County government employees for 2017. Data was provided by the county, responding to a public records request from The News Tribune.
NOTE: Data represents a snapshot in time and annual pay does not coincide with the calendar year, but the county’s pay period.
SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use “department” pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.
