Salaries: City of Gig Harbor employees for 2017

This database shows base and total pay for City of Gig Harbor government employees for 2017. Data was provided by the City of Gig Harbor, responding to a public records request. It is scheduled to be updated annually.
SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use "department" pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.
If database doesn't load on mobile, try visiting this page.
