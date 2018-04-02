Databases

Salaries: City of Tacoma employees for 2017

The News Tribune staff

April 02, 2018 03:18 PM

This database shows base salary and actual gross pay for City of Tacoma government employees for 2017. Data was provided by Tacoma, responding to a public records request from The News Tribune. It is scheduled to be updated annually.

NOTE: Data represents a snapshot in time and annual pay does not coincide with the calendar year, but the city’s pay period.

SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use “department” pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.

If database doesn't load on mobile, try visiting this page.

Loading...

