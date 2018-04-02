Salaries: City of Tacoma employees for 2017

This database shows base salary and actual gross pay for City of Tacoma government employees for 2017. Data was provided by Tacoma, responding to a public records request from The News Tribune. It is scheduled to be updated annually.
NOTE: Data represents a snapshot in time and annual pay does not coincide with the calendar year, but the city’s pay period.
SEARCH TIPS: Search by first or last name. Use “department” pull down to limit search. Sort by clicking on header row. Email questions.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments