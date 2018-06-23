Boy rescued from Puyallup River by police and fire crews

A suicidal teenage boy dove into the Puyallup River while police officers were trying to help him Saturday. He was rescued and transported to a hospital.
Puyallup police gave this account:
Officers were called to the 100 block of Levee Road NW at 11:19 a.m. Saturday for the boy who was hitting his head against a guardrail.
Several motorists stopped to help the boy. The boy punched out a window in a motorist's car and then blocked traffic.
Officers put the distressed boy in handcuffs and were placing him in a police car when he broke free, climbed over the river levee and dove into a tree. The boy rolled through blackberry bushes to the river bank.
While officers were talking with the boy he stood up and dove into the river.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue's swift water rescue team, which was already on scene, safely removed the boy from the river
The boy was transported to the hospital for facial and head injuries.
