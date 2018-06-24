Sheriff's deputies ask for help finding missing Key Peninsula woman with dementia

Pierce County sheriff's deputies are attempting to locate a Key Peninsula woman with dementia who went missing Friday afternoon.
Sharran Haije, 78, was last seen on her street, 105th Street Court and Wright Bliss Road, in the early afternoon hours Friday, a Facebook post from the Key Peninsula Fire Department said.
Haije has short hair dyed red and was last seen in a blue nightgown and green rubber clogs while walking toward Wright-Bliss Road Northwest along 105th Street Northwest. She has dementia, likely is confused and wouldn't know where she lives or whom to contact.
Multiple crews working with dogs fitted with GPS devices for mapping purposes found no indication she went beyond the area at the bottom of her street, and no scent was found on the other side of Wright Bliss Road, the fire department stated.
"Search-and-rescue did grid searching in all the areas indicated by dogs and search parties went well beyond those areas," the post stated. "A plane with infrared came out Friday night and ... the Fire Dept with their infrared devices came out to help Friday as well."
Authorities believe Haije could have been picked up by car prior to search-and-rescue teams arriving on Friday around 2:30 p.m.
"Completely at a loss to her whereabouts," Haije's family stated in the Key Peninsula Fire Department's post. "So wishing someone had seen something that might give us a lead or clue."
Haije has been known to walk into homes or hunker down in the area.
Anyone with information about Haije's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
