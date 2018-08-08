Lakewood police ask for help in search for missing man

Lakewood police are trying to find a missing man who suffered a traumatic brain injury and is unable to care for himself.
Ronald Glover, 58, has been missing since Saturday from an adult family home, police spokesman Chris Lawler said Wednesday afternoon. Glover has diminished mental capacity after his injury.
Glover is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with a long, white beard and thinning hair.
Family members told police that Glover has hitchhiked as far away as Minnesota in the past because he does not understand risks to his health.
The hot weather and Glover’s lack of money or cellphone put him in danger, Lawler said.
Anyone who has seen Glover is asked to call 911.
