She stopped to fix a flat tire in Spanaway and hasn’t been seen in nearly 2 weeks

A woman disappeared more than a week ago after stopping to fix a flat tire in the Spanaway area, and detectives say there are suspicious circumstances.
Ginger Gover, 41, left her Olympia home on July 29 and went to visit friends in downtown Tacoma.
She left there by 9 a.m. and headed toward another friend’s house in Eatonville.
About 10:20 a.m., she called her friend to say she had a flat tire and was going to get it fixed.
A different friend later told Pierce County sheriff’s investigators that Gover called him and he fixed her tire that morning at a Chevron gas station near 112th Street East and Canyon Road East.
Gover has not been heard from since.
Her father reported her missing July 31.
Gover is her dad’s caretaker and has never been out of contact or left without telling him.
Detectives became particularly concerned Monday after Gover’s car was found stripped and abandoned at a warehouse complex in Puyallup.
Police found the dark green 2000 Honda Civic in the 900 block of Valley Avenue NW.
It was likely dumped off a trailer in the early morning hours Saturday, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Anyone with information on Gover’s whereabouts is asked to call Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
She is white, 5 feet 7 and 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
