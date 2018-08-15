7 South Sound residents, including 5 kids, were killed in an eastern Oregon wreck

Women and children from Tacoma and Olympia were among the eight killed in a wreck Monday in eastern Oregon, the Oregon State Police said.
OSP Wednesday identified the South Sound residents killed in the wreck as:
▪ Erika Carter Boquet, 29 of Tacoma
▪ Isabella Earlene Brown, 11 of Tacoma
▪ Elisabeth Ann Boquet, 8 of Tacoma
▪ Kyla Marie Brown, 28 of Olympia
▪ Arianna Marie Brown, 10 of Olympia
▪ Xavier King Johnson, 2 of Olympia
Boquet and her children had been on their way to Las Vegas with another family member and her kids for a summer trip, Boquet’s brother told The Oregonian/OregonLive Tuesday.
Boquet was driving everyone in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner near milepost 30 of Oregon 78, southeast of Burns, when a 1999 Toyota 4Runner appears to have crossed the center line and hit them head-on about 10 a.m., the Oregon State Police said.
The seven family members traveling together died at the scene, as did the driver of the 1999 Toyota, who was the only person in that vehicle.
He was identified as 48-year-old Mark Robert Rundell, of Prairie City, Oregon.
Comments