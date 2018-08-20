Pierce County under air quality alert due to smoke from wildfires

Vance Creek Bridge, the second tallest arched railroad bridge in the U.S., has become a magnet for young people to illegally climb it and shoot selfies for social media. The bridge, located in the Olympic Mountains, is dangerous, says its owner.
The lip sync video challenge has been accepted by law enforcement agencies around the country. Now the Puyallup Police Department is preparing to unveil their production later this month with help from the community. Here's a sneak peek.
Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.
Air in the Tacoma area on Tuesday ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate mostly due to wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. In the video, a map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of smoky haze.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Smoke rises among downed trees in this aerial view of the stolen plane crash site on Ketron Island off the shore of Steilacoom Saturday morning. Also, NTSB regional chief Debra Eckrote addresses the media.
Bob Juranich and Bob Johnson built antique planes for the last 30 years. Now, they have 15 of them and counting. Their work are on display in the Point Fosdick Antique Airplane Hangar at the Tacoma Narrows Airport in Gig Harbor, Wash.