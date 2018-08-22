‘Relief is close at hand:’ Air quality remains poor but smoke on track to leave Thursday

What a difference a day makes.
At least, that’s what forecasters are counting on with predictions that wind will soon push out a blanket of thick wildfire smoke that has choked the region for days.
Air quality in the Tacoma area remained “unhealthy” Wednesday and the National Weather Service extended an Air Quality Alert through Thursday.
“But relief is close at hand, with dramatic improvement guaranteed tonight and tomorrow,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his weather blog.
Winds are expected to shift Wednesday evening and push a bunch of smoke hovering over the Pacific Ocean through the region, gradually improving the air quality.
The haze thinned out enough Wednesday for visitors to Mount Rainier National Park to finally be able to see the 14,411-foot volcano, and air quality in the park was listed as “moderate.”
School athletics continue to practice indoors and Metro Parks Tacoma again closed outdoor pools and moved summer camps inside.
Thursday should be the day everyone has been waiting for.
Forecasters say smoke will linger through 11 a.m. before somewhat blowing out, dropping the temperatures into the low 70s.
The weekend could bring a chance of showers, which firefighters need to help gain control over the dozens of wildfires burning throughout Washington and British Columbia.
Comments