Alpaca farm land eyed by state for gopher mitigation

South Thurston County residents who are fed up with the Mazama pocket gopher may be in line for some good news.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is considering purchasing the Alpacas of America farm on Old Highway 99 southwest of Tenino and the land could be set aside as Mazama pocket gopher habitat, according to documents submitted to the state Recreation and Conservation office.
The WDFW is asking for $3 million from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program to help it buy the land. Funds from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Thurston County and the city of Tenino may also be involved as part of a partnership to acquire 1,700 acres for uses ranging from recreation to habitat mitigation.
Owner William Barnett asked for $15 million when he put the property up for sale late last year. The listing cited more than 50 buildings totaling about 120,000 square feet, 1,000 acres of upland forest and 700 acres of lowland pasture. About 300 acres are within Tenino city limits or its urban growth area.
The property itself is located near the Colvin Ranch west of Tenino, a 520-acre property that has a conservation easement in place restricting development on about 90 percent of the land.
More than 40 percent of the total acreage would include prairie and pasture lands considered vital to the recovery of the pocket gopher, which in 2014 received threatened endangered species status and prompted adoption of a cumbersome permitting process for development in much of south Thurston County.
A seven-page letter informing Tenino officials of the WDFW proposal reads that “A 2017 survey confirmed a robust population of Mazama pocket gophers on the property.” The state hopes to turn a large portion of the land into recreational opportunities for hikers, hunters and other fans of outdoor activities — activities that wouldn’t disrupt the gophers.
State officials aren’t able to move ahead until the WDFW finds out whether their grant application was successful, likely sometime in September. The $3 million would go toward the purchase of about 900 acres mostly located on the eastern half of the Alpaca farmland, according to the grant application.
The application materials also state that about 170 of those acres are zoned for agricultural use and could be used for haying or grazing activities that don’t disrupt the habitats of the pocket gophers and Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly, both of which have been officially recognized as endangered species.
Thurston County recently submitted a draft of its proposed Habitat Conservation Plan that would streamline the permitting process now in place. The permitting process now inspects property that might be serving as pocket gopher habitat. It often requires property owners to forfeit a portion of the parcel to wildlife conservation efforts and face increased building costs. One citizen, Jan Tveten of Rochester, told the Thurston County Board of Commissioners in July that his property value had been cut in half because of pocket gophers.
The Habitat Conservation Plan would set aside property where the gopher can thrive, and allow for development of other properties.
The county requested as part of its HCP proposal to pay a large portion of the long-term mitigation costs, estimated to be north of $50 million, by using conservation futures, a program funded by property owner fees and used to protect and preserve vital habitats.
Brad Calkins, WDFW Region 6 Wildlife Program Manager, said the county and Tenino could partner with his department to use a portion of the 1,700 acres as secure habitat for the gophers. He said such a move would not only alleviate some of the burden on landowners in the short term, but aid in efforts to boost pocket gopher numbers to the point of delisting it from the endangered species list.
“This is clearly a partnership effort with the city and county in particular,” Calkins said. “The most likely other source of significant funding we would seek would be (U.S. Fish and Wildlife) money. Another end of the spectrum would be where they, the county and city, purchase, hold and manage a portion of the property. We’re open to any number of arrangements.”
Any portion of the property controlled by the county or the city could be used as a land bank for mitigation credits, similar to carbon offset credits that allow developers and corporations to fund projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions at a location other than their own.
