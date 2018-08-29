In Gig Harbor, summer’s over and it’s back to class for Peninsula students

Summer came to an end Wednesday in Gig Harbor, where another school year kicked off with the first day of classes at 15 elementary, middle and high schools in the Peninsula School District.
The day opened with long lines of cars, buses and plenty of congestion at Peninsula High School.
Around the block, Purdy Elementary School staff members, students and parents negotiated the jam-packed parking lot to the school. Six all-day kindergarten classes and six second-grade classes made use of several portable buildings for the 640 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“We’re filling up with all the new housing,” Principal Kristi Rivera said. “We need to pass a levy, but that’s another story.”
First-grade teacher Mathew Cleary greeted his class with enthusiasm.
“Can I tell you a secret?” he asked his students. “Only the best kids get put in my class.
“So congratulations on being some of the best kids at Purdy. That’s awesome!”
