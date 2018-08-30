Hospital staff question officials after 2nd attack in a week

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2005, file photo, a sign that reads “now hiring” is shown at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash. The nurse who was brutally attacked at Washington state’s troubled psychiatric hospital Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 was only one in a series of assaults that have staff so on edge that they’re holding a rally on Thursday, Aug., to demand changes to the way officials assign dangerous patients to wards. Ted S. Warren, file AP Photo