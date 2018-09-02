Labor Day means many government offices and services are closed

Monday’s Labor Day holiday means many government offices and services will be closed.
▪ Most federal, state, county and city offices will be closed, including the courts.
▪ Library branches in the city of Tacoma and Pierce County Library System will be closed.
▪ Scheduled garbage service within the city of Tacoma will not be affected. The Tacoma Transfer & Recovery Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
▪ Sound Transit Sounder commuter trains will not run, and ST Express, Link light rail and Tacoma Link will be on a Sunday schedule.
▪ Pierce Transit buses and Shuttle paratransit services also will be on a Sunday schedule.
