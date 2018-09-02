Local

Labor Day means many government offices and services are closed

September 02, 2018 12:00 AM

Monday’s Labor Day holiday means many government offices and services will be closed.

Most federal, state, county and city offices will be closed, including the courts.

Library branches in the city of Tacoma and Pierce County Library System will be closed.

Scheduled garbage service within the city of Tacoma will not be affected. The Tacoma Transfer & Recovery Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sound Transit Sounder commuter trains will not run, and ST Express, Link light rail and Tacoma Link will be on a Sunday schedule.

Pierce Transit buses and Shuttle paratransit services also will be on a Sunday schedule.

