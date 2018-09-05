Pedestrians hurt by falling utility pole after car wreck on South Tacoma Way

A car hit and sheared a power pole in Tacoma Wednesday, injuring five people.
The crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Tacoma Way.
After the driver struck the pole, it sheared off and fell, injuring two pedestrians, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Five people were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries.
South Tacoma Way between 74th and 80th streets is shut down for the investigation. It’s unknown when the road will reopen.
Power crews are responding to fix the pole and deal with possible outages.
