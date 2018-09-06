Teachers picket at Lincoln High School

A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right.
Hundreds of Tacoma teachers gathered at Mt. Tahoma High School Tuesday night and voted to go on strike. At the same time, the Puyallup School Board met after the first day of school had already been canceled.
A sheriff's deputy in Amador County, California, saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI.