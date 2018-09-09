Ugh! Look what was in the wildfire smoke we were breathing

Images of smoke particles from WWU’s scanning electron microscope show, clockwise from top left: a 1 micron soot particle magnified 30,000 times; 10 micron particle of wood plant debris magnified 8,000 times; 2 micron soot particle coated with tar-like goo magnified 25,000 times; soot and woody debris magnified 15,000 times; a ; 0.7 micron tar ball (the orange sphere) and soot particle magnified 14,000 times; and a 100 nanometer-wide soot particle, magnified 80,000 times. The web-like pattern is the filter used to snare the particles. Mike Kraft, Western Washington University Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald