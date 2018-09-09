No straying steers in annual cattle drive through downtown Puyallup

A steer stops to smell the flowers at the start of the annual Washington State Fair rodeo cattle drive and parade in downtown Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The cattle drive went on without a hitch this year with no straying steers.
Joshua Bessex
Members of the the Integrity Homeschool Drill Team wait for the start of the annual Washington State Fair rodeo cattle drive and parade in downtown Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The cattle drive went on without a hitch this year with no straying steers.
Cowboys await the start of the annual Washington State Fair rodeo cattle drive and parade in downtown Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The cattle drive went on without a hitch this year with no straying steers.
Steers are gathered in the street before the start of the annual Washington State Fair rodeo cattle drive and parade in downtown Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The cattle drive went on without a hitch this year with no straying steers.
Cowboys guide the steers through downtown Puyallup during the annual Washington State Fair rodeo cattle drive and parade in downtown Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The cattle drive went on without a hitch this year with no straying steers.
Bystanders cheer and take photos during the annual Washington State Fair rodeo cattle drive and parade in downtown Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The cattle drive went on without a hitch this year with no straying steers.
Children watch the annual Washington State Fair rodeo cattle drive and parade in downtown Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The cattle drive went on without a hitch this year with no straying steers.
A cowboy helps guide the bulls into a pen during the annual Washington State Fair rodeo cattle drive and parade in downtown Puyallup, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The cattle drive went on without a hitch this year with no straying steers.
