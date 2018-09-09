Tacoma woman injured in SR 16 scooter wreck

A Tacoma woman was hospitalized after crashing her scooter on state Route 16 near Port Orchard on Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 20-year-old woman was riding westbound on SR 16 near the Mullenix Road exit just before 11 a.m. when she lost control, ending up in the median and laying the bike down, a State Patrol news release stated.
The woman slid for about 50 feet before coming to rest.
She was driven to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved in the wreck, and the cause is under investigation, the release stated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
