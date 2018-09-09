2-alarm fire destroys home, barn, cars, East Pierce chief says

A two-alarm fire destroyed a home, a barn and some vehicles Sunday afternoon near Buckley, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The 5-acre blaze started early in the afternoon at a property in the 26900 block of 156th Street Court East, East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer said. That location is between the towns of Wilkeson, South Prairie and Buckley.

“It looks like we’re starting to get the edges of this thing contained,” Backer said about 3 p.m.

A Carbonado Fire Department engine was first on scene, Backer said. Crews from East Pierce Fire, Orting Valley Fire & Rescue, Graham Fire & Rescue, Buckley Fire Department, Enumclaw Fire Department and Valley Regional Fire Authority were also on scene, as well as crews and a helicopter from the state Department of Natural Resources.

The blaze burned a singlewide mobile home that served as a residence, Backer said, as well as a barn and two other outbuildings. Several vehicles, including a dump truck and one of the resident family’s cars, were also destroyed by fire.

Firefighters were able to save two other homes the fire had reached, Backer said.

Crews attempting to reach the blaze were hindered by the closure of the Spiketon Creek Bridge on state Route 162 between South Prairie and Wilkeson, Backer said. Washington state Department of Transportation crews recently found the bridge was sinking and ordered it closed permanently.

This is a developing story and will be updated.