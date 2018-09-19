Someone stole Ivey from outside a Tacoma E.R. Have you seen her?

One emergency led to another for a couple who had their Jeep and beloved dog stolen from a Tacoma emergency room Monday.
Samantha Worley rushed to Allenmore Hospital after she suffered a serious panic attack while at work. Her husband, Richard, went to the hospital to wait with her as she underwent tests.
He parked their white Jeep Cherokee in the north parking lot in front of the E.R. entrance at 8:45 p.m. and left their Beagle/Labrador Retriever mix inside.
When he returned to the car at 9:15 p.m., the Jeep and the dog were gone.
Their 5-year-old dog, Ivey, is part of their family and they said they just want her back safely.
Ivey is about 70 pounds, brown and wearing a pink and white collar. She is microchipped.
The Jeep was impounded in Tacoma on Monday night, but there was no sign of the dog.
“I just got out of the Army recently and was struggling a bit. She’s not technically a therapy dog, but she is to us,” Richard Worley told KIRO.
Some of Worley’s friends and concerned community members searched the city Tuesday in hopes of finding Ivey roaming alone.
”Please, we are so heartbroken,” Worley wrote on Facebook.” Help us find her.”
