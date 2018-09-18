Propane tanks lead to explosions at Fife Heights house fire

A Tuesday afternoon house fire in Fife Heights set off a series of explosions as propane tanks on the property caught fire. No one was reported to be injured.
By
Up Next
A Tuesday afternoon house fire in Fife Heights set off a series of explosions as propane tanks on the property caught fire. No one was reported to be injured.
By

Local

Series of explosions follow East Pierce house fire

By Kenny Ocker And Joshua Bessex

kocker@thenewstribune.com

jbessex@gateline.com

September 18, 2018 02:58 PM

A Tuesday afternoon house fire in Fife Heights set off a series of explosions as propane tanks on the property caught fire.

East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the fire in the 300 block of 68th Avenue East about 2:15 p.m., Chief Bud Backer said.

The owner of the home was working on the deck when a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the garage.

There were four propane tanks outside the home, and two more in an RV parked on the property.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze. The structure is a total loss.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune

  Comments  