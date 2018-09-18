Gotcha, thief! Puyallup car prowler caught on camera

Puyallup police are seeking help identifying this prowler caught on surveillance camera robbing a victim's car while it was parked at Denny's. Call or email the Puyallup PD tip line at (253) 770-3343 or tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us. PPD case #1825302092
